On April 10, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 100 Dakota Drive (Dollar General) in Solomon, Kansas for a report of a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that Samantha E. Baum (27) of Topeka, Kansas sustained a single gunshot wound while driving westbound on Interstate 70 near Solomon. Baum was transported by Dickinson County EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she succumbed to her injuries. As a result of the investigation, Eric S. Wymore (48) of Beulah, Colorado was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center where he was held without bond pending first appearance. This investigation remains active. No further information will be released at this time.
