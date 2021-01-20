Like the person she was named after, Marilyn Monroe had a look that attracted a lot of attention last year.
Marilyn, the Charolais heifer, was the grand champion at the 2020 American International Charolais Junior National Show held in South Dakota.
Shown by 17-year-old Jackie Sleichter, Marilyn was the reserve grand champion Charolais heifer at the 2020 American Royal held in Kansas City and the reserve grand champion at the 2021 Cattleman’s Congress held last week in Oklahoma City.
“For Marilyn’s breed she was just different compared to what normal people think of as Charolais,” Sleichter said. “She had so much belly and she was so stout and big legged compared to other Charolais females.”
Marilyn was born in March of 2019. Sleichter bought her from Zane Ward, owner of Rosebud Cattle Company of Abilene.
Sleichter said that Marilyn had everything she likes in a female.
Jackie, the daughter of Jeff and Meredith Sleichter, has gained a lot of knowledge over the years, showing her first heifer when she was only seven years old at the Central Kansas Free Fair.
In 2019 Sleichter’s Mercedes was the grand champion at the Kansas State Fair. However, the Kansas Beef Expo attracted a large crowd in December.
“Normally there are bout 500 head of cattle there and there were a little over 1,000 head of cattle this year,” she said.
Pandemic
Sleichter said the shows during the coronavirus pandemic were held pretty much as normal with some precautions. Masks were required and there were lots of hand sanitizers available for participants.
“Obviously, a cow is about six feet long, so wherever you went, if you were in between cows you would be good,” she said. “Where we kept the calves, we were six feet apart. The dynamic of the show itself did not change.”
Sleichter said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t alter participation in the livestock shows.
Sleichter picked out Marilyn when the heifer was eight months old.
“Big bones. Legs that can bend and be used very well. Big belly. Just a very nice complete look. She looks pretty from the side. Her chest looked very good,” Sleichter said of Marilyn.
Marilyn was first entered in competition in December of 2019 at the Kansas Beef Expo in Hutchinson. Marilyn won her breed at the show and was third overall in the Kansas division.
She was grand champion at the Charolais Junior Nationals. The weeklong show held last July was the largest of the year for the Charolais breed with 320 head heifers.
The next show where she appeared was the American Royal in October and she was the reserve champion. Her last show was last week in Oklahoma City and she won another reserve champion.
Motherhood
Next up for Marilyn is motherhood.
“We kicked Marilyn out with the rest of the cows,” Sleichter said.
Sleichter is hoping that Marilyn’s unique look will be passed on to her calves.
“We have been talking to other Charolais breeders, deciding what will work best for Marilyn,” Sleichter said. “How can we make her good parts even better and help improve some of her weaker parts where she wasn’t quite as good?”
Marilyn was bred to the bull Resource. Sleichter said she was also bred so that the her calf will be a female.
In the meantime Sleichter is grooming to show three calves that were born in February and April of last year.
They were shown at the Kansas Beef Expo in December and two went to the AGR Winter Preview in Grand Island, Neb.
Bailey, a Simmental breed, was fifth overall at the Kansas Beef Expo and fourth overall at the Winter Preview.
