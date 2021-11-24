On January 19, 2019, Alex Michael Head (34) of Enterprise, Kansas was reported missing. Since that time, efforts to locate Alex and his vehicle have been unsuccessful. Alex was last seen on January 14, 2019 in Dickinson County. He was driving a silver in color 2003 Dodge Durango. The vehicle had a unique United States Air Force decal affixed to the rear window. Alex’s disappearance is suspicious in nature and investigators suspect that at least one person knows the whereabouts of Alex or what happened to Alex and his vehicle.
If you or anyone you know has information related to the disappearance of Alex, please contact the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office by calling (785) 263-4041. You may also leave a tip and remain anonymous by calling Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-5DK-TIPS (1-800-535-8477) or by visiting the website www.p3tips.com or downloading the P3Tips application on your smart phone.
