The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 30-year-old Solomon woman was found deceased at her home Wednesday.
On Jan. 26, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a female who had been located unresponsive at her residence at 320 2500 Ave. Life saving measures were initiated prior to first responder’s arrival. Dickinson County Emergency Medical Services, Solomon and Abilene Fire Departments also responded.
The victim, Mollie Danae Naill, age 30, of Solomon, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been requested.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.
