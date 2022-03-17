Four Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department officers were promoted in a special recognition ceremony during the March 10 county commission meeting.
Sheriff Jerry Davis conducted the ceremony, assisted by Undersheriff Brian Hornaday. Captain Stephen Kency, jail supervisor, was in attendance along with three of the officers’ spouses.
Three officers were promoted to sergeant: Vaun Stivers, Roy Gibble and Zachary Mitchell.
Connie Jaderborg was promoted from corrections sergeant to corrections lieutenant.
Each received a pin and a certificate. The promotions were effective March 13.
Commissioner Craig Chamberlin said he was glad to see that corrections officers have a way to advance in rank so they now can have a “career” instead of just a job.
“We appreciate what you do and we want to strive to have the best department we can have,” said Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson. “Time and time again we have people from other counties look at Dickinson County and say ‘what a great job you do,’ but it’s the people and the teamwork we have here.”
