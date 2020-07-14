Note: This is the final installment regarding Thursday’s town hall meeting between the two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Dickinson County Sheriff.
The two candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Dickinson County Sheriff both spent years as officers with the sheriff’s department.
But that’s where the similarity ends between challenger Jerry Davis and incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman. Their views widely differ on the importance of drug interdiction on Interstate 70, the proper way to handle various situations and even the way they view the job.
The two squared off Thursday night during a town hall candidate forum at Sterl Hall, moderated by Tim Horan, editor of the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle, assisted by Allison Blake, director of the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hoffman is seeking his fourth term as sheriff. Davis was employed with the sheriff’s department for 31 years as a criminal investigator and captain until April when he was terminated by Undersheriff James Swisher. Davis said he was terminated because he decided to run for sheriff (see first installment).
The race has become a hot topic on social media with each candidates’ supporters posting information on Facebook (including a video of the forum). The purpose of the forum was to address some of the allegations being made on social media, giving both candidates an opportunity to speak.
While much of the forum was civil, the evening ended on a sour note as closing remarks were given.
Davis had told the approximately 70 people in the crowd that he was the right man for the job.
“I want to get back to serving the citizens of Dickinson County. It’s my passion more than anything,” Davis said.
However, when Hoffman gave his closing remarks, he noted there’s more to life than just work and honed in on Davis’ statement.
“Passion, passion, passion. Let me ask you: You think Hitler had passion? Absolutely he did. I’m not making that comparison to this man here. I’m merely asking a question,” Hoffman said when the remark was met with groans from the audience.
“Times up,” hollered an audience member.
Hoffman then asked if they thought David Koresh had passion.
“Absolutely he did. You cannot be focused solely on one thing and necessarily think that’s a good thing,” Hoffman said. “You have to have outside influence. You have to be well.”
Patrolling interstate
Among Davis’ concerns, he believes deputies spend too much time on Interstate 70, looking for drugs and money, and in the process leave rural areas of Dickinson County unprotected.
“I believe you need to focus on serving the citizens of Dickinson County first, than going up and basically playing on interstate,” Davis said, commenting that’s fun for the deputies.
He recalled one day when three deputies spent the majority of their shifts on interstate, leaving only if they were called elsewhere. It was a day shift and during that time, two residences south of Solomon were burglarized, taking televisions jewelry and guns while the homeowners were at work The next day the deputies went on days off but when they returned to work, they were back on I-70 rather than patrolling the roads south of Solomon, looking for the burglars, Davis said.
He recalled another instance when a rural church was burglarized. The pastor came in to the sheriff’s office to make a report. Neither the sheriff nor undersheriff were in the office so the pastor spoke to Davis.
“He (the pastor) told me ‘I have a real problem when our church is vandalized in the county and I get on Interstate 70 and all three of the sheriff’s department vehicles are in the median’,” Davis recalled him saying. “While there’s a time for interdiction there’s also a time to protect your own.”
Hoffman said he disagrees, noting the majority of local crime is a spin off of drug abuse or drug addiction and many of the crimes committed — burglaries, theft and others — are secondary to what is actually a drug issue. The majority of the county’s inmate population is in for drug crimes, he said.
“The days of (drug) manufacturing here are all but gone. It’s getting here somehow. It’s getting transported in. I think that is serving Dickinson County,” Hoffman said, adding he does not tell deputies to spend more time on I-70 but rather they will get a “big pat on the back” if they solve a burglary.
Davis said he doesn’t believe drugs passing through Dickinson County end up on the streets here. He says shipments are heading to places like Chicago or Kansas City.
“I fail to see how drugs delivered to the east coast are winding up back in Dickinson County,” Davis said.
Hoffman responded that the primary route is Colorado to Kansas City, but noted that drug interdiction money helped fund two new deputies the county would not have otherwise and those deputies do other things and bolster the community.
Davis asked the sheriff to explain to the residents whose homes were burglarized how their “security and safety” was bolstered while the officers sat on interstate. Hoffman replied that he is not psychic and no one would expect him to explain why any residence got burglarized.
80 lbs. of marijuana but no arrest
Davis said in February 2019 officers stopped a vehicle traveling on I-70 and found 80 pounds of marijuana. One of the officers called the sheriff and the decision was made to confiscate the marijuana, but release the three people in the vehicle.
However, local residents found with minuscule amounts are often arrested and charged.
“My biggest concern with that is, we’re letting people who have 80 pounds of marijuana traveling through here go without charges, but our deputies stop somebody who has a marijuana pipe with residue in it. They take them into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia for the pipe, for possession of marijuana for the trace amount of marijuana in the pipe,” Davis said.
Davis said he and the sheriff had a heated conversation about that situation, because Davis feels that’s discriminating against local residents by charging then with misdemeanor crimes while letting a felony crime go.
Davis said the sheriff’s rational was that the travelers would not have the money to bond out of jail and get their car out of impound and they would end up on the streets of Abilene.
“If they had the means to purchase 80 pounds of marijuana, they had the means to bond out of jail and get their car out of impound,” Davis said.
“We’re going to agree to disagree,” Hoffman responded.
Law enforcement strategy
When asked to give his law enforcement strategy, Hoffman said it goes back to hiring good people and said you have to hire a good person to be a good cop. Alluding to a question asked during a forum in Herington, Hoffman said Davis has not been involved in any hiring and does not know the struggle involved.
“He believes when he builds this department back up and makes it professional and everybody falls in love with him again that people are just going to come flooding in. I’m here to tell you it’s wishful thinking,” Hoffman said, noting that even if a person is hired, the next challenge is retaining them. He showed the audience a flyer for a class on retaining officers and said keeping officers is a problem everywhere.
In reply, Davis suggested Hoffman attend that class because the number of experienced and quality people who are leaving the sheriff’s office due to “management” is out of control. He believes the current longest-serving deputy has only been there six years.
“It was a prestigious job and it was well respected. That is gone,” Davis said, explaining that Hoffman hires some certified law enforcement officers but many have been fired from their previous employment.
“I fail to see how that is hiring good people,” Davis said. “He says it’s not a Dickinson County problem, but it is a Dickinson County problem because we are losing officers at a rate that is outrageous.”
House in order
Davis said his strategy will be, first, to get the sheriff’s department in order, which does not mean cleaning house, but officers with ethical issues will be let go. Secondly, Davis will devote time to young officers who need training and mentoring.
Currently, new officers are sent to the police academy, then come back and are put on patrol, Davis said. Then another road deputy comes in, goes to the academy and the first officer ends up being the second one’s trainer.
“That’s a lot of pressure on that officer to train that rookie,” Davis said. “I want to alleviate that pressure by providing proper training and proper mentoring.”
He said cooperation between the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies is virtually non-existent “simply because they don’t trust the sheriff’s office,” Davis said. He wants to reestablish that trust.
Davis also wants to improve the department’s “customer service.” He told of an instance where an elderly woman came to the sheriff’s office to report a table stolen from her barn. The sheriff and undersheriff were there, along with Davis, his partner and two drug agents; however, Hoffman’s policy requires 911 Dispatch to contact a road deputy to drive in and take the report. Sometimes that takes 20 to 30 minutes. However, one of the officers already in the building could take the report and give it to the road deputy for follow up.
Davis later asked the office manager if the woman was able to make her report and was told she did not. To this day, he does not know if she ever was able to report her stolen table.
Hoffman replied, it’s interesting that Davis now wants to provide training but does not recall Davis ever offering to do anything other than computer training while he was employed there.
“I find it a bit troubling that as captain of the department he’s excited about training now but offered none when he certainly could have done so had he chosen to be involved,” Hoffman said.
Davis responded that staffing at the sheriff’s department is an issue and he had too many duties. Besides being criminal investigator, he managed the computer system and then after $72,000 was stolen from an evidence room, Hoffman “trusted” him to maintain the evidence room, which also became “overwhelming.” Also, since the sheriff and undersheriff are so seldom at work, Davis said his name was added to the signature card at the bank so he could sign checks.
Davis said one of his biggest regrets was not being able to dedicate the necessary time to criminal investigations due to his many other duties.
Minneapolis
tragedy
Both candidates agreed that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., was a tragedy, but both had differing perspectives. Davis said the local sheriff’s department does not have a policy on chokeholds and positional asphyxiation and that needs to be implemented along with training on the proper use of force, communication techniques to deescalate situations and self-defense because he believes many bad situations occur when officers are being assaulted and then overreact.
Hoffman said training starts at the police academy and essentially boils down to using the least amount of force necessary to initiate the action desired. He also doesn’t think now is the time to start changing policy because changes are likely going to be mandated at the state level by legislators. Hoffman also noted the officer who killed Floyd was “broken,” which is a problem today for many in law enforcement and the mental health of officers needs to be addressed.
Dedicated to job
In his four-minute closing remarks, Davis said he has “no doubt” he is the right man to lead the sheriff’s department and said he has dedicated half of his life to the service of this county.
“It’s what I know, what I love and what I want to do,” he said, explaining he has the training and experience to do the job, having handled situations ranging from major homicides to local damage to property investigations.
“I was the rock at the sheriff’s department. When the deputies needed a question answered, they came to me. They knew I was going to be a straight shooter with them and I was going to provide them with the necessary information,” Davis said.
He feels law enforcement in the rural areas is “sorely lacking” and that needs to be a focus. He related that during the Herington forum, both candidates were asked what people could expect if they were elected sheriff.
“His (Hoffman’s) answer was four words — more of the same. I disagree,” Davis said, commenting the county does not need more thefts of money from property rooms, KBI investigations, on duty officers surfing porn on the internet, letting people with felony amounts of marijuana go without being arrested and other incidents.
Davis said he was usually the first person in the office in the morning and the last one to leave at night, was available 24/7, managed CrimeStoppers and a school tip line.
“I know I am the man who can lead the sheriff’s department from this time forward,” Davis said. “I know in Gareth’s heart, he knows that, too. He doesn’t want to be sheriff and hasn’t for several years.”
Family
In Hoffman’s 15-minute closing remarks, he shared several stories, including one about an officer who wanted to bypass some training to spend time with out-of-state family who were coming to visit.
“That’s not a major issue. I’ve said time and time again, family is important,” Hoffman said.
He told a second story about a new officer to the department who made a mistake and was surprised when Hoffman did not reprimand him. Hoffman said he told the man everyone makes mistakes.
Hoffman also said a number of his department’s philosophies have been included in books about courageous police leadership, which means they are doing things right.
Hoffman said after Davis was terminated, the decision weighed heavily on him until an officer who had been with the department 10 years came to him and the undersheriff. The grown man started to cry while saying how relieved he was that Davis was no longer employed there. Hoffman said he told the officer that the officer’s story helped him know he made the right decision.
Hoffman said commitment is great — which he has — but he is interested in other things besides work because it is important to “be well.”
“I want to be part of the change that is coming,” Hoffman said, noting the events currently happening on television are going to bring about change.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.