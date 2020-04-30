Power tools spotted for sale on a Facebook marketplace in Junction City assisted the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in recovering stolen goods.
A U-Haul truck was broken into with multiple power tools taken from inside on April 9 in the 2200 block of Rain Road.
The case was turned over to Dickinson County Sheriff’s Investigations which found one of the power towers for sale.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators set up an undercover operation to buy the stolen tools with the help of the Geary County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to recover the tool which led to a residence in Junction City where several of the other tools were located.
Many of the stolen items have been collected and will be returned to the owner.
Investigators are still investigating the case with anticipated charges of burglary and theft.
The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to be mindful of purchases and transaction made on Facebook and other buy/sell sites.
