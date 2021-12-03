During the commissioner work session Dec. 2, Sheriff Jerry Davis reported on accomplishments and projects the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department has done and are working on since he took office Jan. 11.
Among accomplishments, the office, patrol and jail positions are all fully staffed, Davis said, for the first time since 2018.
Another staffing and generally one of the most notable accomplishments, Davis said, is the department and county jail ensuring a supervisor is on duty every shift, which has cut down on “confusion,” Davis said.
For non-lethal weapons, Davis said the jail received tasers and pepper-spray projectiles and weapons from PepperBall, a non-lethal weapon company. Davis said they also brought an instructor to teach the jail staff how to use the pepper-spray projectiles. Now, the jail has a couple staff members who can teach how to use them.
“If you’ve got a conflict in the cell room, you don’t have to go in, you can just shoot a PepperBall,” Davis said. “We had a chase from Geary County several months ago that ended over here. They were able to use some bean backgrounds to shoot out the window. The guy wouldn’t come out of the truck, so they just fired pepperball pellets into the cab. He came out within a few seconds.”
The drone program, which began earlier this year, has been a success so far, Davis said.
“The last deployment I recall was a stolen vehicle stolen out of Wichita. Geary County chased it into our county. They looked at their video, and they thought they lost it in our construction zone out here,” Davis said. “We put our drone up, and within 30-45 seconds you could see the guy in the infrared about a quarter mile away in the trees. That was a good catch for our drone program.”
Having watched the incident on video, Brad Homman, county administrator, said the drone’s performance was “impressive.”
For equipment, the department has gained several new items since Davis took office, such as uniforms, leather gear and bulletproof vests. For gear, officers now have new tasers. All patrolling debuts have body cameras and new breath analyzers. Davis said they are currently working on purchasing body cameras for some of the jail staff.
“The cameras in the jail cover most portions of the jail, but there are not any cameras in the cells themselves, so when an officer has to go into a cell for a fight or something, we want a body camera to kind of cover what they are doing,” Davis said.
Davis said the department established a training program for their jail staff. The program starts with a week of learning in Kansas Jail Training Academy. The department’s participants then return to complete some online courses. Because of the program, Davis said the department now has a few certified correctional officers and one certified supervisor.
Currently for projects, Davis said he is working with several law enforcement agencies around the county and school districts to implement a law enforcement against drugs and violence program. Davis said they are going to use the program instead of the D.A.R.E. “to see if that works out better for us.” The program will start after Jan. 1, 2022.
County schools and Davis have also been talking about establishing a full-time school resource deputy position. Davis said the department has a deputy who visits and deals with issues in schools in the county.
For the meeting, Davis said he pulled statistics from Jan. 11 to Nov. 30 of this year and had a program compare them to statistics from last year during the same date range. He said the only negative change is an increase in vehicle accidents by 13.12 percent.
