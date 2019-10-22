HERINGTON — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Herington man in connection with thefts at Navarre Coop and the End Zone in Hope.
Jeremy Manosh is accused of eight misdemeanor theft charges, two misdemeanor damage to property charges and one count of stolen property.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office searched a residence in Herington. During the search, investigators recovered several items related to several motor fuel thefts, theft of propane tanks and a stolen handgun.
The dates of the motor fuel thefts occurred from Sept. 3 through Oct. 16, when approximately 213 gallons of fuel had been taken.
The propane tanks were stolen from the End Zone convenience store on Oct. 13 and 14.
During the execution of the search warrant, investigators recovered about 75 gallons of motor fuel, siphoning tools, four propane tanks and a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun stolen from Lincoln County.
Authorities are attempting to locate Manosh of Herington and an arrest warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Information about his whereabouts can be given to law enforcement, (785) 263-4081.
