Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman is the first candidate to file for office in Dickinson County.
Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer Barb Jones made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Hoffman is seeking the Republican nomination for the sheriff’s seat. He filed by paying the filing fee.
Jones said Hoffman filed several days ago, but his filing was not official until the Kansas Bureau of Investigation conducted a fingerprint check.
“We have to send in the fingerprints of anyone who files for sheriff,” Jones said. “It’s required by statute.”
Hoffman has served as Dickinson County Sheriff since 2008. He is in his fourth term in office.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
