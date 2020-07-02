HERINGTON — Experience was not an issue for the two candidates seeking to be the Dickinson County Sheriff.
At a public forum in Herington Tuesday, Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said he has been with the department 27 years, 2 years as undersheriff and the last 12 as the sheriff.
Former investigator Jerry Davis said he had been with the office 30 years until he was recently terminated.
Both are seeking the Republican nomination for county sheriff in the August 4 primary. There is no Democratic candidate. A challenger in November would have to run as a write-in.
The forum was moderated by Kymberley Harper, director of the Tri-County Area Chamber of Commerce.
Davis was asked by an audience member if he would release the reason for his termination as investigator of the sheriff’s office.
He said, depending on litigation, he would release that information.
“I know what I was terminated for and I know what the letter says why I was terminated and they don’t match,” he said.
He said he has never been reprimanded and had no problems with the sheriff until he started circulating a petition to seek the Republican nomination.
In his opening statement, Hoffman said he grew up in Chapman and said he was a Christian.
“If you want perfect, I’m not your guy. I will tell you that right now,” he said. “If you expect me to attack anyone, tear anyone down or judge another man’s character, I’m not your guy.
“I have successes. I have failures. Most importantly, I am a father, a husband, son and brother.”
Hoffman said he was proud of the budget being under budget for the last 11 years.
Hoffman said the office was recently informed the budget was going to get cut 10 percent for both the sheriff’s office and Dickinson County Jail.
He said he was confident that budget could be met for 2021.
“I don’t know that adjustments will be necessary because we have been under budget the last 11 years,” he said.
Davis questioned if maybe the budget wasn’t managed correctly if it was under budget several hundred thousand each year.
Staff
Davis said the sheriff’s department has been understaffed. Young deputies are leaving.
“The sheriff’s department used to have people lining up, wanting to work for it,” Davis said. “Now we can’t keep people.”
Hoffman said he was excited to have new young deputies on staff.
“I am big on community policing. I’m big on target zones of patrol. I am big on compassionate policing,” he said.
Hoffman said he wanted to continue to fight the war on drugs.
“I am a big proponent of drug court,” he said. “I want to help fund drug court.”
He said he also wanted to address the need for training.
“In my opinion, training is something law enforcement struggles with globally,” he said. “By that I mean, teaching our law enforcement officers the proper training that addresses community policing and addresses their well-being. Cops are the community so if you have problems in the community, you will most likely have problems with law enforcement such as racism.”
Hoffman said he also wanted to get more involved enforcing human trafficking laws.
Davis said he is a former employee of the sheriff’s department, being employed there for 30 years.
He said he started with the sheriff’s department reserves. His said his first duties were in the drug enforcement unit.
Davis said after attending the police academy, he decided he wanted to be a road patrol officer.
“I want to say that when Gareth Hoffman first became sheriff, he was the best sheriff I ever worked for,” Davis said. “I think he honestly cared about citizens. I think he honestly cared about law enforcement. He cared about his people.”
Davis said that has changed.
“Over the years he is not the same person that he was,” Davis said. “I think that had a lot to do with outside influences. I have pretty much watched the sheriff’s department over the last several years plummet down around me and I didn’t know what to do.”
Priorities
Davis said his first priority is to get the sheriff’s department back in order.
“That doesn’t mean I am going to clean house and fire everybody. That is not my goal,” he said. “My goal is to eliminate those individuals who have ethical and moral issues. Once that is accomplished, I want to focus on the young officers.”
He said the younger officers went to the academy but were sent out on patrol without proper training.
“We need better supervision of our road deputies,” he said.
He said he also wanted to attract good people to work in the sheriff’s department and meet the moral and ethical standards he wants in the sheriff’s department.
Hoffman said his top priority is to build on community policing.
“I think we have some good things in place right now,” he said. “I want to add to that. I think there is more opportunity to be part of the community and break down the barriers, make sure the community knows that we are them as much as they are us.”
Another priority is the war on drugs.
“I don’t think anyone would dispute we have a drug issue,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman again said there is a need for training.
“I think law enforcement needs to figure out a way to better serve the men and women in the profession,” he said.
Hoffman said, if reelected, expect more of the same from the office.
“I would argue that we are not broken. I don’t think the department is that broken,” he said. “I can tell you that I get way more compliments on my staff than I do complaints. It’s not even close. I am not sure where the broken down theory came from.”
Davis said, if elected, Dickinson County residents can expect honesty.
“I will always be honest with them,” he said. “I will be available to answer questions 24/7 and I will show up for work. I want to provide leadership. That is something that is severely lacking in the sheriff’s department. I want the younger officers to thrive and to learn and become better officers. Right now that is something that is just not available to them.”
Relationships
Davis said that relationships between the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies is nonexistent.
“That has a lot to do with trust,” he said. “I don’t think the sheriff’s department is a trusted organization right now.”
Hoffman said relationships with local police departments can always get better.
“That is just a matter of everyone coming to the table, sitting down and talking,” he said
However, Hoffman said he was not aware the relationships were that bad.
“I am not aware that we are not trusted because the agencies help each other all the time. I assume if they didn’t trust us, they wouldn’t call us,” he said.
Hoffman asked about how many hours he worked and what other jobs he had.
“When you are boss and you’re not sitting at your desk, the people in the office think you are not working. If you are sitting at your desk, people out on the street think you are not working,” he said.
Hoffman said he doesn’t track his hours but is on call 24 hours a day.
“But I assure you, the county is getting their money out of me,” he said.
Hoffman said he also helps coach cross country for Chapman schools.
“I thought as sheriff we were supposed to be involved with children in the community,” he said.
Both candidates said they supported medical marijuana.
Davis said recreational marijuana should be decriminalized. Possession should be like a minor in possession of alcohol and given a ticket.
“I believe we have to be somewhat selective on how we police possession because if we enforce that at the highest level, we would completely flood the system. We would flood the court. We would flood the county attorney’s office. We would flood the sheriff’s office.”
Why are you the best candidate, was asked?
“I can’t tell you that I am. I can only tell you what I’ve done. Jerry has never been sheriff. I think it would be unfair to say he can’t do it. That is not for me to judge. That is for you folks to judge. I have some things that I could say but I am not going to attack another human being,” Hoffman said.
Davis said he was the best candidate because law enforcement has been his passion.
“Victims of crimes have been my passion,” he said. “That is what I care about. I dedicated my life to the sheriff’s office and to the service of this county. I know that Dickinson County needs to be propery served and I can do that.”
