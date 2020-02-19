The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit assisted in two separate drug related arrests last Thursday.
Deputes and officers with the Herington Police Department executed a search warrant at 202 South Ninth in Herington and arrested Anthony J. Sjodahl, 61, of Herington.
During the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm and drug paraphernalia were recovered.
He was charged in Dickinson County District Court on three charges: possession with the intent to distribute at least 3.5 grams but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute less than 25 grams of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He is in the Dickinson County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Also on Feb. 13, deputies assisted the Kansas Department of Corrections State Parole department at 811 Highway 15.
After a search Brian A. Paull, 47, was arrested and is in the Dickinson County Jail on $10,000 bond.
During a search, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered for which Paull was charged in Dickinson County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.