Two separate cases of sexual misconduct were dropped against an Salina man.
Martin Young, 41, was released from the Dickinson County Jail on Wednesday when District Court Judge Benjamin Sexton ordered charges be dismissed without prejudice.
A second unrelated charge of sexual misconduct in Dickinson Courty was dismissed without prejudice back in February.
Young was taken to the Salina County Jail for probation violations.
