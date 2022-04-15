The Dickinson County Commission declared April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the county at its regular meeting Thursday morning.
Sexual Assault Advocate of the the Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) Sheila Beeson was present to read the proclamation and discuss why an awareness month is needed for sexual assault and abuse.
“Sexual violence is a widespread, preventable public health problem in Kansas,” Beeson said.
She said sexual violence included any sexual act committed against someone’s will, including sexual assault, rape, unwanted touching, threats of sexual violence, exhibitionism, and spoken sexual harassment.
“All types of sexual violence involve victims who do not consent or who are unable to consent or who refuse to allow the act,” Beeson said. “One is three women and nearly one in six men experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetimes.”
In 2020 in Kansas, one incident of rape was reported to law enforcement every seven hours 40 minutes and 39 seconds, she said.
This only represents instances of assault that were actually reported to law enforcement.
“These statistics do not represent the true prevalence of sexual violence due to under-reporting,” Beeson said. “And sex offenders often target people they perceive as vulnerable, less powerful or less credible.”
Often, sexual predators will target people they know. Beeson said about 80 percent of reported assaults in Kansas are perpetrated by someone the offender knows.
“The effects of sexual violence may be felt directly after or for many months or years later and confusion, anger, sadness, shame guilt, helplessness, hopelessness and self-blame are all common reactions to sexual violence,” Beeson said.
Beeson told commission that DVACK provides free education to community groups. DVACK also offers free, confidential services to people who have been sexually assaulted in several Kansas counties including Dickinson County.
“As always, we are very happy to come out to businesses, to church groups, to schools and talk about services we provide at DVACK, including our sexual assault services which also include our weekly support groups,” she said. “We also have childcare.”
The support groups meet Thursdays from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Sexual assault survivors and their supporters are allowed to attend.
“I’m happy to meet with people that are supporters,” Beeson said.
Advocates from the organization are available 24 hours a day and seven days a week to attend police interviews, to go to the hospital with someone who has been assaulted, to help with evidence collection and otherwise support people in the wake of an attack.
The organization provides a safe shelter as well for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. DVACK provides help for people’s pets and children in these situations, if necessary.
DVACK provides support to survivors of all genders, all ages and all backgrounds.
“Thank you for the work to raise awareness and reach out when there is a need and for people to realize there’s help available and steps they can take, too,” Commissioner Lynn Peterson said.
For help, more information or for an advocate, people can contact 785-827-5862 or 1-800-874-1499 or visit dvack.org online.
