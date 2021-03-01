Assuming the weather cooperates, Abilene and Dickinson County plan to participate in the annual statewide tornado drill during Severe Weather Awareness Week March 1 - 5.
The drill is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Dickinson County Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith said sirens will be sounded locally if there are no clouds or other weather issues.
The week is an opportunity to increase awareness and response for severe weather hazards. Severe weather season typically begins during the spring in Kansas.
Few and far between
With a statewide total of 17 tornadoes, 2020 was one of the quietest tornado seasons on record in Kansas, according to the 2021 Kansas Weather Service Information Packet provided by the National Weather Service, the State Division of Emergency Management nd the Kansas Emergency Management Association.
Over the last 30 years, the state has averaged about 88 tornadoes a year.
“This is a noticeable decrease in tornadoes from the past two year,” according to the information packet. There were 45 tornadoes in 2018 and 89 in 2019.
Also, the biggest storms during 2020 occurred during May and none of those were strong or violent tornadoes.
Kansas had no tornado-related injuries or deaths in 2020.
Abilene storm a big one
One of the bigger storms occurred in Abilene on May 4, 2020, when several hangars and aircraft at the Abilene Municipal Airport were damaged or destroyed by what appeared to be a downburst or damaging winds.
Winds were clocked at over 90 miles per hour at the airport.
In town, a number of trees were downed on Walnut Street on both the north and south side of the Fourth Street intersection and one resident looked out of her window in time to see a “trampoline fly over a two-story house.”
The storm was unusual because it developed around 6 a.m. in the morning, rather than late afternoon or early evening.
