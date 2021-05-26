Severe thunderstorms are forecast to move into north central Kansas late Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka’s Hazardous Weather Outlook
Storms are expected to be in a large cluster with the main threat being damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail up to golf ball size.
The forecast says that while a tornado cannot be ruled out, it is possible if a storm develops south of the main cluster.
Rain producer
The forecast also notes that the thunderstorms could be “efficient rain producers” with some locations possibly receiving as much as 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time.
Because of that threat a flash flood watch has been issued for an area along and north of a line from Ottawa to Junction City for tonight into Thursday morning.
Thursday
The NWS in Topeka also notes that severe thunderstorms could redevelop across east central Kansas Thursday afternoon with the threat of large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall possible.
