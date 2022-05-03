Two tornados touched down and about “seven or eight” funnel clouds formed in Dickinson County during Friday’s thunderstorms, according to Emergency Management Director Chancy Smith.
No one was hurt during the tornados, though several outbuildings were destroyed and some windows and roofs were damaged out in the county, he said.
“All still livable — nothing like they had down in Wichita,” he said.
Smith feels the county was lucky to have seen so little damage from the night’s storms.
“Never in my 17 years of doing this have we ever had an outbreak of this many funnel clouds at one time ever,” he said. “Usually there’ll be one — maybe two — in that evening. Not that many, not seven, eight — and you know, that’s just what people saw.”
There’s no way to know if this will happen again, he said. It could become the norm or it could fail to happen again for the next 10 years.
“You can have a tornado any day of the week, any month of the year,” he said. “We’ve had tornados and had snow on the ground the next day. You can get them any time.”
Smith himself saw some of the tornados as they were coming down. He, his intern from Minnesota Josh Walker and several county firefighters took part in storm spotting Friday evening.
“He got his expectations met,” Smith said.
Smith said the drought helped protect the county from a more severe tornado outbreak Friday night. He said that if the humidity had been higher, it would have been worse.
“It would have blown up,” he said. “The tornados would have been huge. It would have been a disaster for us. But by having this drought, it really saved us from having strong, mean tornados.”
Smith and his people take part in storm spotting not just because they love extreme weather or want to get photos or videos of tornados but because they want to be able to warn people that potentially deadly storms are coming.
Smith is part of this community and has been for the past 25 years, he said. He knows the people who live here and he is concerned for them. No matter how many times he does this or how many tornados he sees, the experience of watching a funnel cloud drop from the sky is always a little frightening.
The county recently added an alert system that sends warnings to anyone who has a cellphone in Dickinson County whether they’re from here or not. Every visitor with a phone will have received an alert when Smith and his storm spotters saw indication of a tornado.
“With the marathon coming the next day, there were a lot of people who aren’t familiar with Dickinson County and how to get warnings,” he said. “So that sets off the phones for those.”
It can be hard when they have a flood of storm spotters in the community as they had Friday evening, he said. There were about 200 storm spotters in Dickinson County during the Friday storms and according to Smith they sometimes get in the way. He said he has had storm spotters refuse to yield right of way to emergency vehicles even when the vehicles have their lights flashing and their sirens going off.
“They’re problematic,” Smith said. “There are some that are out there doing a good job but they throw just as many that aren’t into the mix.”
He discouraged people from going tornado chasing if they don’t have training and access good radar. Smith and his people are in contact with the National Weather System the whole time they’re out there.
“It’s not something to take lightly,” he said.
So what should people do when they hear a tornado siren go off?
Smith said that county officials will never set off an all-clear siren during severe weather.
“If you hear a tornado siren going off, it means danger — go inside,” he said. “It could even be from large hail. We had hail in the county going from marble size to softball size hail. That siren can go off for softball sized hail. If we have an inch and a half or larger, we’re going to set the siren off because it could hurt you severely being that size. The tornado siren — they call them a tornado siren. It’s an outside warning device. You hear it go off, it means go inside. It’s only for people that are outside. Some people hear it in their house (and think) ‘oh, we need to take shelter.’ That’s good. But it’s telling people outside, ‘get inside, something bad’s going to happen’ and large hail is really, really bad. If you get hit with a softball size chunk of hail falling at 126 miles an hour, it’ll kill you.”
