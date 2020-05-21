With less than two weeks until the June 1 deadline, several candidates recently have filed for elected office in the cities of Dickinson County and Herington hospital board, according to Barb Jones, Dickinson County Clerk/Election Officer.
At the city level, city commission/council positions are open in Chapman, Herington and Woodbine and the Herington Municipal Hospital will elect two trustees.
Christy L. Loy has filed for one of two open positions on the Chapman City Council. No one has yet filed for the Chapman mayor position.
Two people have filed for the Herington City Commission — Eric Gares and Debi Urbanek. Two positions are open.
Daniel McDonald has filed for the Herington Hospital Board. Two positions are open.
MarySue Roller has filed as Woodbine mayor. Also, two positions are open on the Woodbine City Council but no one has yet filed.
At the county level, local offices include two county commission seats, county clerk, county treasurer, register of deeds, county attorney, county sheriff, 24 township trustees and 24 township treasurers.
Those filing for Dickinson County offices include incumbents Lynn Peterson, Commission District #2; Barbara Jones, county clerk; Leah Hern, treasurer; Marty Holt, register of deeds; and attorney, Andrea Purvis.
No one has yet filed for the Commission District #3 position currently held by Craig Chamberlin.
So far, there is one race. Former Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Jerry Davis is challenging Incumbent Sheriff Gareth Hoffman to serve as the Republican nominee for sheriff.
The filing deadline is at noon Monday, June 1. That’s also the deadline for anyone interested in changing political parties before the Tuesday, Aug. 4 election.
For information regarding how to file, change parties or on other election matters contact the Dickinson County Clerk’s office at (785) 263-3774.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
