Several candidates representing the city of Abilene and Dickinson County will be attending the Dickinson County Republican Party Picnic.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Old Abilene Town.
In order to practice social distancing and accommodate an expected increase in attendance, the location was moved.
Due to concerns, the traditional picnic meal will not be served. Instead, individually bottled drinks and desserts will be available.
Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and settle in for an evening of camaraderie with fellow Republicans.
Confirmed candidates attending include:
U.S. Senate
Congressman Roger Marshall
Bob Hamilton
Kris Kobach
Dave Lindstrom
Also on the ballot but not attending are:
Lance Berland, Abilene
John L. Berman, Richland
Derek C. Ellis, Topeka
Brian Matlock, Kansas City
Steve Roberts, Overland Park
Gabriel M. Robles, Overland Park
John Miller, Overland Park
U.S. House District 1
Tracey Mann
Bill Clifford
Also on the ballot but not attending are:
Jerry Mostad, LeCross
Michael Soetaert, Council Grove
Kansas Senate District 24
Senator Randall Hardy
Representative J.R. Claeys
Kansas Senate District 35
Senator Richard Wilborn
Kansas House District 70
Representative John E. Barker
Dan Wasylk
Dickinson County Sheriff
Sheriff Gareth Hoffman
Jerry Davis
