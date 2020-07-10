Several candidates representing the city of Abilene and Dickinson County will be attending the Dickinson County Republican Party Picnic.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Old Abilene Town.

In order to practice social distancing and accommodate an expected increase in attendance, the location was moved. 

Due to concerns, the traditional picnic meal will not be served. Instead, individually bottled drinks and desserts will be available. 

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and settle in for an evening of camaraderie with fellow Republicans.

Confirmed candidates attending include:

U.S. Senate

Congressman Roger Marshall

Bob Hamilton

Kris Kobach

Dave Lindstrom

 Also on the ballot but not attending are:

Lance Berland, Abilene

John L. Berman, Richland

Derek C. Ellis, Topeka

Brian Matlock, Kansas City

Steve Roberts, Overland Park

Gabriel M. Robles, Overland Park

John Miller, Overland Park

 U.S. House District 1

Tracey Mann

Bill Clifford

 Also on the ballot but not attending are:

Jerry Mostad, LeCross

Michael Soetaert,  Council Grove

 Kansas Senate District 24

Senator Randall Hardy

Representative J.R. Claeys

Kansas Senate District 35

Senator Richard Wilborn

 Kansas House District 70

Representative John E. Barker

Dan Wasylk

 Dickinson County Sheriff

Sheriff Gareth Hoffman

Jerry Davis

Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.

