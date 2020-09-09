A 7-year-old student at St. Andrew's Elementary School was killed early Wednesday morning while crossing the road to board a school bus.
Dickinson County Sheriff Gareth Hoffman said Cecilia Graf died as a result of injuries in a crash in the 1100 block of 2200 Avenue, just west of Jeep Road, at 7 a.m.
Hoffman said an Abilene school district westbound school bus was stopped on 2200 Avenue.
He said students have to cross 2200 Avenue to board the school bus.
The driver of the eastbound 2008 Ford Focus was 15-year-old Allison Abeldt who was headed to school at Chapman High School.
The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
"The investigation is ongoing to determine any and all contributing factors surrounding the tragic accident," Hoffman said in a statement.
The superintendent of schools for the Salina Catholic Diocese, Geoff Andrews, said in a statement the student was transported to Abilene Memorial Hospital where she later died.
"We have activated our crisis plan and a team of counselors is available at St. Andrew's in Abilene for students, staff and families," it read. "We will do our best to provide support and will continue to work through these most difficult situations together."
(1) comment
tragic and sad
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.