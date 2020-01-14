In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and federal holiday, a day of service is being planned in Abilene.
On Monday a free noon meal will be prepared and delivered to the homes of senior citizens desiring them.
Volunteers will meet at The Place, 421 N. Cedar, to assemble the meals and prepare to deliver them to seniors who have requested to receive a delivered meal.
Senior citizens who would like a meal delivered to them on that day are asked to call (785) 263-2498 and leave a name, address and phone number.
The menu is homemade vegetable beef soup, corn muffin, fruit and cookie.
Those who would like to volunteer are asked to be at The Place by 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., was just 39 years old when he was assassinated over 50 years ago on April 4, 1968.
Four days later legislation was introduced for a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. In 1983, 15 years later, President Ronald Reagan signed into law authorizing a federal MLK holiday. The first holiday honoring King was observed in 1986.
King would have been 91 years old on his birthday, Jan. 15.
