Something to brag about in Washington is what U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was hoping for when he toured the newly remodeled Dwight D. Eisenhower Museum Wednesday.
He got what he asked for.
“Fabulous,” he said after the tour. “It brings pride to Kansas.”
He said the museum is a reminder of the things that were important to this country when Eisenhower was president are still important to this country today, he said.
Jim and Shirley Christy of North Carolina also visited the museum on Wednesday after seeing the billboard on Interstate.
“It blew me away,” Jim said of the museum. “It is certainly a lot bigger and better than I thought. We had been to the (President Ronald) Reagan’s out in California and this is really well done. Shirley still has the “I like Ike” buttons from when Eisenhower ran for president given to her by her parents.”
“My mom and dad loved Ike,” Jim said. “I have always admired the man. I have read a lot about his history.”
Moran said he has been to the Eisenhower Presidential Library many times. He said the Eisenhower Presidential Library is a “place that captures me.”
“It is a part of history that I tried to read and understand. This brings it all together and reminds me how important it is but also how much I have to learn,” he said.
“It just seems so well done and professional,” he said. “It is a significant development for the country to have the museum renovated, restored and modernized.
“I want to be able to brag about it and tell people what I see so we can encourage Kansans and people I deal with in Washington D.C. to come visit the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Kansas,” he said.
Moran was given a tour by Eisenhower Presidential Library Director Dawn Hammatt and Eisenhower Foundation member Kyle Campbell.
“The way we provide information to our guests is fundamentally different,” Hammatt said of the museum. “What we do in museums now is try to meet you where you are. If you are an auditory learner, we have auditory options. If you are a reader, we have reading. When we build a museum now, we try to have stuff for every type of learner. That I think is the fundamental difference here.”
Samantha Kenner, communications director, said the museum has been busy since it opened on July 29.
During the first week of unveiling the new exhibits, more than 2,000 visitors have gone through the museum. She said the museum had 450 visitors on Saturday.
“We did a soft opening approach so we could just get the doors open as soon as possible,” she said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
