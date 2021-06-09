U.S. Senator Jerry Moran will hold a Dickinson County Listening Tour Stop from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Mr. K’s Farmhouse Restaurant, 407 S. Van Buren St., in Abilene.
Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback with Sen. Moran on the critical issues facing Kansas and the nation.
Issue the Senator focuses on and the work he does in Washington, D.C., are largely based on the conversations he has with Kansans during these listening tour stops.
