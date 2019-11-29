Two semi tractors believed to have been stolen from Price Truck Line were discovered burned in Sedgwick County Friday.
The trailers containing an assortment of merchandise stolen from the property have not been located.
According to the Abilene Police Department, the gates to Price Truck Line, 904 N. Van Buren, were found damaged Friday morning.
It is believed that some time around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the semitrailers stolen from Price damaged the gates.
One trailer is a white 53 foot trailer with Price Truck Line in blue lettering on the side. The second trailer is a silver 28 foot trailer with ABF in yellow lettering on the side.
Photographs can be found at www.facebook.com/Abilene-Police-Dept-343366589094415.
Anyone with information regarding the crime can report it to Dickinson County Crime Stoppers at 888-5DK-TIPS or the Abilene Police Department 785-263-1212.
