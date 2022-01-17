While Kansas is more known for tornados than seismic activity , the area has seen a spike in earthquake numbers in the last decade. Those numbers are declining, however. Part one of this series, released Jan. 7, discussed earthquakes in Dickinson County. This final part of this series will cover seismic activity in the entire state.
According to Public Information Circular 3 written by Don W. Steeples and Liz Brosius and published by the Kansas Geological Survey in 2014, Kansas saw an increase in earthquakes since 2013, especially in the south-central area of the state.
“Researchers are uncertain about the cause of the activity, though they are studying the possibility that it was triggered by human actions, such as the injection of saltwater — extracted during oil and gas production — into deep wastewater disposal wells,” Steeples and Brosius write. “At the same time, there was a significant increase in seismic activity in Oklahoma, some of which has been linked to human activity.”
After the increase of seismic activity in the state in 2013, the activity reached its peak in 2015, said Shelby Peterie, research geophysicist for the survey. According to the surveys chart titled “Number of Earthquakes Each Month, 2013 to Date” which records the numbers of earthquakes in months between 2013 and 2018, Kansas witnessed the three largest numbers of magnitude two earthquakes in 2015: a little less than 160 in the month of July, over 160 in the month of September and over 180 in the month of November.
After the increase of activity in 2013, the Kansas Geological Survey set up a statewide network of earthquake monitoring stations and monitored drilling activities, said Peterie.
“The consensus among researchers investigating the recent earthquakes in Oklahoma and southern Kansas is that a large increase in wastewater disposal in that area (which peaked around 2015) increased the pore pressure and poroelasticity stress in basement rocks, triggering earthquakes on existing critically-stressed faults,” Peterie said. “The observed pattern of earthquakes and pressure changes recorded in deep disposal wells in Kansas is consistent with that conclusion.”
Since 2015, Peterie said injection volumes in deep wastewater disposal wells have significantly decreased. Seismic activity has also decreased since 2015.
“In 2015, more than 100 magnitude 2.5 or larger earthquakes (they are large enough to be felt) occurred in south-central Kansas, compared to less than two dozen in that area in 2021,” Peterie said.
While the “Number of Earthquakes Each Month, 2013 to Date” graph is only as recent as 2018, the geological survey’s interactive map has up-to-date records of Kansas earthquakes. According to 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 statistics from the interactive map, the trend of decreasing seismic activity since 2015 continues mostly. Kansas had around 460 earthquakes total in Kansas. 2019 saw almost the same number with 449. The total shrank in 2020 with 274, and rose up in 2021 to 389.
“Fortunately, the earthquake hazard risk in Kansas is relatively low,” Peterie said. “The Kansas Geological Survey continues to monitor earthquakes and engage with state regulators of deep disposal wells, Kansas Corporation Commission and Kansas Department of Health and Environment.”
