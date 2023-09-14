Terry Tietjens, owner of the historic Seelye Mansion, received the Kansas Sampler Foundation We Kan award Sept. 12. A group of city staff and community members gathered outside of the Seelye Mansion to form a surprise flash-mod to be in attendance for Tietjens award presentation inside the Seelye Mansion Visitors Center.
“If you look at everything Terry has done not only in Abilene but his hometown of Sabetha, he is 100% deserving of this award,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director.
Tietjens reflected on the different projects he has worked on in the past including Sycamore Springs in his hometown Sabetha, Kansas, that him and his brother Jerry Tietjens owned for 18 years. Along with how he came across the Seelye Mansion while visiting Abilene with the men’s choral group he was singing in at Emporia State University.
“I think Abilene is one of the wonderful special towns in America not just in Abilene or not just in Kansas but in America and the world. I mean we should be so proud of what Abilene has to offer us all. Thanks to you and the commission and the DAR (Abilene Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution) and other historic societies that helps promote,” Tietjens said.
“Terry, we just want you to know we see that you don’t just do things in an ordinary way. You really go all out, and that’s part of what makes this place special,” said Marci Penner, Kansas Sampler Foundation co-director.
Tietjens is the fourth Abilene recipient of the We Kan award. Years past award recipients include Jeff Sheets for his work with cattle town history in 2011, Glenda Purkis for her steady and positive influence in 2010 and Abilene Area bed-and-breakfasts for cooperative effort in 1994. Started in 1993 the We Kan award is awarded to an individual or organization that preserves and sustains the rural culture in their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.