Terry Tietjens, owner of the historic Seelye Mansion, received the Kansas Sampler Foundation We Kan award Sept. 12. A group of city staff and community members gathered outside of the Seelye Mansion to form a surprise flash-mod to be in attendance for Tietjens award presentation inside the Seelye Mansion Visitors Center. 

“If you look at everything Terry has done not only in Abilene but his hometown of Sabetha, he is 100% deserving of this award,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. 

 

