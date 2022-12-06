Tour groups rotated through the Seelye Mansion, Saturday Dec. 3, learning the history of the Georgian style home and taking in the festive decorations, which filled each of the 25 rooms.
Sondra Messenger, a volunteer and the, “self-appointed director of decorations,” said it takes about a week for a crew of volunteers to put the trees up and get the lights on them.
Once the trees are in place volunteers turn their attention to transforming the mansion, built in 1905, into a Christmas wonderland with decorations to see at every turn.
In doing so, they are continuing a tradition the Seeley family started in 1906 when they hosted their first Christmas open house.
With more than 60 full size and table top Christmas trees, approximately 75 poinsettias and about 700 nutcrackers, it takes the more than 50 volunteers 10 days to complete the project.
Making the job a little easier is that the decorations are stored tote boxes, which are all labeled with what room they go to.
“We were very lucky that several years ago in the early 2000s, a local lady, who was a professional decorator, came in and decorated some of several of our main trees,” Messenger said. “She donated those decorations to us.”
Each of the trees has its own theme having a basic blueprint of what decorations go in what room helps makes the task run smooth. When it’s done, the volunteers open the doors and let visitors in, guiding them through each room and telling stories about the history of the mansion and its owners.
“It’s gratifying to see how beautiful it looks,” she said right before starting a tour.
Holiday tours began the day after Thanksgiving and continue to mid-January. Last year they had 1,000 visitors in December alone.
