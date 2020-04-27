A second positive case of COVID-19 in Dickinson County was reported Sunday to The Dickinson County Health Department.
“We continue to work closely with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) during this time,” said John Hultgren, director of the Dickinson County Health Department .
The case in Dickinson County is a 68-year-old female with a recent known exposure. The individual is currently maintaining in-home isolation and is stable. The individual has had very few close contacts. All contacts have been notified and will monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.
The heath department advises that if someone develops respiratory symptoms (i.e. cough, fever, shortness of breath) or are a potential direct contact of someone with a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, contact your health care provider prior to arriving at the clinic or the hospital.
Do not arrive at the facility prior to calling ahead. These actions will reduce the chance of exposure to health care providers and allow for the most efficient usage of currently limited health care resources.
It is important to remember and implement social distancing, obey the stay at home order, and do your part in preventing the spread of COVID-19. All health care providers in our community are working together to safely and efficiently address the community’s health care needs..
Oh boy, great time to open abilene up....money talks...lives mean nothing.
