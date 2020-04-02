Editor’s note: This is the second of a three-part series on the Spanish flu of 1918.
Part 2: It’s back
The Spanish flu that took the lives of an estimated 20 to 50 million people worldwide had three different waves.
Marilyn Holt, author of “Women as Casualties of World War I and Spanish Influenza: A Kansas Study” published in 2017, said the first wave started just like the COVID-19 virus did worldwide this year.
It started in early 1918 in February and March.
“The second wave which was the most deadly began in the fall of 1918,” Holt said.
The second wave hit just as World War I was coming to an end.
“A third wave, which was much weaker, came in 1919, January, February, and then it just disappears. It’s gone.
“Over the summer, just when people think it’s over with, it starts again,” Holt said. “Then it looks like it’s over in November, December in 1918 and everyone goes ‘It’s over with’ and then it kind of comes back the next spring. But it’s much weaker and doesn’t touch as much of the population.”
Joshua Epstein, a professor of epidemiology at New York University, said there’s a chance that, even if the COVID-19 virus is quenched, it might turn into a seasonal disease, making a comeback every year like other seasonal diseases such as the flu or colds.
“In the fall and spring of 1918-1919, during the devastating Spanish flu epidemic, virtually every major city in the U.S. and many European ones as well experienced two distinct waves of the Spanish flu, separated by just over four months. This second wave of the disease has long been a mystery. It is very unlikely that the second wave was a new viral strain, produced by mutation. Instead, it’s more likely that the wave was triggered by human behavior, and in particular by contagious fear,” he wrote Tuesday.
Spreading
Holt said during World War I people were congregating a lot through parades for raising money for war bonds, women and children rolling bandages and making kits, knitting socks and other war-time projects.
“You have all of these people in communities that are close together doing these kinds of patriot programs,” she said.
She said President Woodrow Wilson at the time tried to downplay the influenza of 1918.
“He was afraid it would distract people from their patriotic duty,” Holt said. “Instead of people gathering together to roll bandages or have patriotic parades, etc., he was afraid people would pull back from doing all those necessary things and they were necessary for the home front,” she said. “If you think about what the doctors and nurses didn’t have; they didn’t have enough bandages. They didn’t have a lot of things that they needed. There were local fund drives to buy equipment to send to hospitals in Europe.”
Pretty quickly the cities start closing public businesses where people gather.
“I don’t remember it but my mother does,” Holt said. “It was very common if you had measles in the house, if you had whopping cough, any number of infectious diseases that you couldn’t even treat then, the public health officer would put a sign on your house and said you were quarantined. Sometimes hotels, even cities, would be quarantined.
“It not only meant social distancing, it meant you had to stay in your house,” she said.
Treatment
The war had taken thousands of nurses and doctors to serve in military hospitals in Europe or at stateside bases.
But the flu spread very quickly through the United States.
“From what I read, the symptoms came on so quickly, so violently, that you could feel well in the morning and be dead by the end of the day,” Holt said.
Medical journals of the time contained many articles debating whether doctors and nurses should leave their civilian patients for military service, but it was the patriotic thing to do, creating a shortage when influenza struck.
“The shortage became so acute that students still in medical school or nurses’ training were allowed to work in hospitals, and in the case of nursing, women with no training but a willingness to volunteer also were accepted,” Holt said.
Treatment was often compresses and mentholatum, she said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
