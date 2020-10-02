A second death related to COVID-19 was reported by the Dickinson County Health Department in its Friday report.
Since Wednesday there have been 12 more positive tests for the virus in the county. Four of those were in the age 9 and under category.
The Friday report said there were 38 tested with a third of those testing positive, bringing the county total to 226.
The report did not indicate the age of the patient who died.
The report said 138 have been released from isolation, thus 88 people are being treated. The number hospitalized remain at 11.
Of the 12 new positive tests, two were in the 50 to 59 and 10 to 19 age groups. Single positives were in the 70 to 79, 40 to 49, 30 to 39 and 20 to 29 age groups.
Statewide there were 20 more deaths of the 1,362 that tested positive of COVID-19.
