Dickinson County reported on its Facebook page that the second county employee that was tested for Covid has also tested negative.
“At this time there are no county staff that have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” the report said.
Windy and overcast this evening followed by mostly clear skies late. Low 38F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 28, 2020 @ 5:23 pm
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
