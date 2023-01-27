Abilene’s pinewood derby isn’t just for Cub Scouts. Adults and children whether they are scouts or not, are welcome to compete.
The derby is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, at the Abilene Recreation Center. The day will start with the Outlaw Class of racers, then the scouts will race den by den. The derby ends with open class, which anyone can enter.
In the Outlaw Class, eight businesses will compete against each other for the right to bring home a traveling trophy, which is currently on display at Eaton’s Country Store in Enterprise.
“Prairieland took it two years in a row and I took it from Prairieland last year,” said defending champion Annabelle Easton.
She said she isn’t sure yet what design she’ll come up with to defend her title with, but secret to winning is research, “lots and lots of research.”
Megan Armstrong, committee chair for cub scout pack 240, said Abilene’s Pinewood Derby started after her pack received a grant from the Dickinson County Community Foundation to purchase the track and timer four years ago.
“We've been able to use it to race hundreds of cars,” Armstrong said. “Local businesses have jumped at the chance to participate in the Outlaw Class each year. Last year, our pack loaned the track to the Coronado Area Council for their first corporate race. We knew we would put the track to good use racing, but the big payout has been creating bonds of friendship and building relationships in our community.”
Building and racing the pinewood derby cars also teaches young scouts’ skills, which they may not even realize they’re learning. Problem solving and trouble shooting are two skills that come into play as they make their cars.
“They start with a block of wood, four nails (for axels) and four wheels and told they are going to create something that will race down the track in 10 seconds,” she said. “That alone is kind of intimidating for the kids.”
At a derby building workshop, the adult leaders will help them with the tools and show them some design ideas. From there it’s up to the scouts to start piecing it together.
“At the beginning they start learning, ‘can I change my axel width? Can I change axel weight? How am I going to cut it,” Armstrong said. “Along with trouble shooting is learning about physics. They don’t talk physics the way adults do.”
They start learning where the weight placement should be on the car. If there’s not enough weight, the car will not have enough inertia to reach the finish line. According to Derby Proshop, “For optimal Pinewood Derby car performance, most of the weight should be placed one inch in front of the rear axle and as low on the body as possible. This weight positioning helps create maximum inertia to push the car faster once the vertical drop has stopped and the horizontal track is reached.”
“It’s about learning where the sweet spot is for the weights,” Armstrong said. “We’ll talk about that during the pinewood derby workshop. There’s a physics lesson that they don’t realize is in there.”
Troubleshooting also come into play when the best plans go awry. A derby car can break while it’s being made, or not race well during a test run.
“Do you throw yourself on the floor and cry or do you continue to persevere and figure out how you’re going to fix this,” she said. “How to handle set back is a valuable skill.”
While there is plenty of learning happening, the scouts are there for the fun.
"I like racing my friends and picking the design of my car,” said Armstrong’s son Logan, 8, who plans to build a monster truck for this year’s derby.
He also said he likes building his car because it gives him and his parents an activity they can work on together. He’s not alone in that sentiment.
"I likes the time I spend building my car with my parents," said Mason Rogge, fifth grade.
If anyone would like more information about entering the derby or would like to purchase the kit to make one, they can call Megan Armstrong at 940-704-7142.
