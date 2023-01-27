Abilene’s pinewood derby isn’t just for Cub Scouts. Adults and children whether they are scouts or not, are welcome to compete. 

The derby is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 18, at the Abilene Recreation Center. The day will start with the Outlaw Class of racers, then the scouts will race den by den. The derby ends with open class, which anyone can enter. 

 

