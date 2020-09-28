Parents of students in Abilene Public Schools soon should hear how schools will operate when buildings reopen Monday, Oct. 5.
“We plan on having a permanent plan for you by the end of the day Wednesday, Sept. 30,” Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown said in a Friday update, broadcast on 5 Star Studios, the school district’s YouTube channel.
Brown said district administrators and staff have been working closely with Dr. Brian Holmes, Dickinson County Health Officer, to put together some ideas and plans to “prevent us from having to go full-on remote learning status moving forward.”
Abilene USD 435 moved to remote learning last week following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the county that also affected the school district, causing the quarantine of approximately 100 Abilene students and a number of staff and some students to test positive.
The situation caused the closure of Abilene schools for two weeks, allowing time for the ill to recover and give the district time to create alternate plans for students to return to school and stay safe.
“We do understand it’s been very difficult for families to have the kiddos home. We are going to work very deliberately as an administrative team. Our principals are looking outside the box,” Brown said.
“Obviously, there are some things that can be done to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We’re going to look forward at doing some of those things in each of our buildings,” Brown added.
He emphasized the move to remote learning was not a “permanent solution” for educating Abilene children and encouraged parents and guardians with questions to contact him, Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle, their child’s building principal or teachers.
Keeping track
While students are learning at home, it’s important that information be documented. Sprinkle told parents how to find the proper form on the district website, abileneschools.org using the PowerSchool log-in.
Sprinkle explained the form replaces the “learning logs” initially set up for families who planned to educate their children from home by remote learning.
Free meal pickup
Sprinkle also reminded parents and guardians that the district is offering free breakfasts and lunches to all children living in USD 435, ages 1 to 18. To reserve a meal, go to the district’s website to fill out the meal pickup form to reserve a meal for youth. Meals can be picked up at the following locations and times:
McKinley Elementary, 11:30 to 1 p.m. (drive up to front entrance); Abilene Middle School, 11:30 to 1 p.m. (drive up to back entrance); Brady Street bus stop, 11:30 to 11:55 a.m.; Sixth and Kuney streets, 12 noon to 12:25 p.m.; and St. Andrew’s Parochial School, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
No meal will be served today (Monday) because it was a previously scheduled teacher professional development day.
The free meal program is through the United States Department of Agriculture that recently extended its summer meal program through December or until funds run out.
Free internet access
The school district website has a listing of Abilene locations with free internet access for families that might not have home access.
Locations include the Abilene Public Library, several Abilene businesses and a new one on the west side of the remodeled Abilene High School football field which students can access from their vehicles.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.