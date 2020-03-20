Time has been set today (Friday) and Saturday for parents and guardians of Abilene Public Schools Kindergarten to 8th graders to pick up their child’s personal belongings, iPads and workbooks from school.
All Abilene school facilities are closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday closed all Kansas schools for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus threat, but districts were directed to develop alternate online opportunities.
With buildings now closed, students’ personal items, iPads and workbooks need to be removed so they can use them for home learning.
Kindergarten to eighth grade students’ belongings will be packed up by staff and placed in bags to be picked up at the front door between 1 to 6 p.m. today or from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
“We’ll have curbside service. Parents will drive up and say ‘I’m here to pick up so-and-so’s bag,’ and we’ll walk it out to the car,” said Abilene Superintendent Greg Brown.
Abilene High School students were allowed to enter the school Thursday — five at a time — to pick up their belongings. School district nurse Brandi McGivney was on hand to check each student’s temperature to make sure they were not ill before they were allowed to enter the building.
“The high school was a littler trickier. Each of those students has very unique schedules,” Brown said, explaining some students have items in different classrooms and departments. For instance, a band instrument may be in the band room or a student’s own welding helmet might be in the vo-ag building.
Lunch/breakfast
Abilene schools food service department will begin providing free lunches and breakfasts for children ages 1 to 18 starting Monday.
The meals are available to all Abilene youth in that age group, whether they attend USD 435 or not, Brown said.
The meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at six Abilene locations: Kennedy Primary School, 1501 N. Kuney; McKinley Intermediate School, 112 N. Rogers: Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary, 1101 N. Vine; the bus stop at 501 N. Brady; and the bus stop at 6th and Kuney streets; and the parking lot of St. Andrew’s Elementary School, 301 S. Buckeye.
Participants will receive a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the next day.
The school district is asking families to fill out a survey to help food service in the planning process. The survey can be found at forms.gle/h6i7wz5YzuxK64Q36
Based on the survey, more than 500 lunches have already been ordered for the six different pickup points. That’s significantly more than the average of 200 meals served during the school district’s summer food program.
“We may have stumbled on a better way to do things when we get back to a more normal stride,” Brown said. “Our food service directors said they were used to serving about 200 every day (in the summer program) but apparently there’s a bigger need than what we perhaps satisfied in years’ past. We may do the summer program a little differently now because of what we’re finding out.”
Continuous
learning
Abilene administrators and teacher leaders (spread out at a safe distance) have been meeting since the closure, working on ways to provide online learning to students for the remainder of the school year.
Also, the Kansas State Department of Education released a booklet giving guidelines for how school will be conducted the rest of the year. Among the plans, Kansas districts will use Zoom, a video communication system, for online learning.
Teachers will continue to work on plans next week, Brown said.
“What are the real essential learning goals for this last nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year and how do we do that in a way that redefines flexibility?” Brown asked.
“Will it be exactly the same stuff they were going to do in a classroom? It can’t be.”
One of the main things administrators and staff talked about was how much time will be dedicated to learning.
All agreed it will be much less than the time spent in the classroom.
With all the closures and changes caused by the coronavirus response, stress is rampant.
“Parents are spread thin. Kids are spread thin and we need to be respectful of their time. We cannot take this opportunity to add to their stress. We need to make this something that’s do-able and winnable,” he added. “I think our teachers will be really smart about developing plans that will help them do it.”
