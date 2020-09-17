A number of employments and three resignations were approved by the Abilene Public Schools Board of Education Monday night.
Employed were Justin Erk, McKinley Elementary School full-time custodian; Alan Schreiner, McKinley part-time custodian; Mark Reigel, AMS band assistant (periodically); Trey Sprouse, Kennedy Elementary after school program; Susanne Anderson, McKinley full-time substitute teacher; Michelle Auman, Kennedy preschool aide; and Connie Twiggs, transfer from substitute bus driver to full-time driver.
Mike Jantz, Michael Rutz and Marcia Wilson were all approved as substitute teachers.
Resignations were accepted from Gracie Dautel, payroll clerk/food service representative; Jeff Sellin, full-time bus driver; and Amanda Hoover, school nurse.
