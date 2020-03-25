The Abilene Board of Education approved personnel changes during its March 20 special meeting and March 9 regular meeting.
Employments were approved for SaRae Roberts, Abilene High School ag educator and FFA teacher; Kennedy Klein, Kennedy Elementary first grade teacher; Kialyn Anderson, Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary fourth grade teacher; Rachel Brown, McKinley Elementary custodian; Pamela Carney, AHS night custodian; Melissa Dannefer, Abilene Middle School assistant track coach; and Wendy Burt, food service substitute.
Resignations were accepted from Mike Liby as AMS assistant football coach; Dara Wright, AHS assistant cheer coach; Alan Schreiner, McKinley part-time custodian; and Mindy Thorson, AHS salad bar; and the termination of Jeremiah Schmidt as AMS custodian.
Annie Hoekman and Jaden Walters were approved as substitute teachers.
