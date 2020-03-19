The Abilene School District is formulating a pick-up meal program.
All meals will be provided free of charge for children ages 1 through 18 regardless of family income, according to a release by Superintendent Greg Brown.
“We are planning to deliver at six different locations every weekday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., beginning Monday.
