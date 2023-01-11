On a day-to-day basis, Abilene school officials see nothing out of the ordinary with attendance. However, several years ago the state started monitoring the level of chronic absenteeism across the state and this year percentages are high enough for district administrators to take notice.

“As district level administration, we get to look at all kinds of things that have to do with possible accreditation pieces,” said Greg Brown, school superintendent. “This one came to our attention, especially this year. It was high enough that we wondered if we were doing something with our attendance monitoring that was working against us. We can’t seem to find that we have anything like that. We’ve got a lot of kids missing school.”

 

