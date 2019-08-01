Kids in Crisis will host a Back to School Fair in Abilene from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at First Methodist Church 601 N. Cedar.
Clients enter through south doors. Bring proof of receiving free or reduced lunches at school.
Must have children with you so they can choose the backpacks they like best.
For more information contact the city at (785) 263-2550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.