Augmented Intelligence technology can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand it can quickly analyze reams of information and pull it together into coherent text. It generates responses to a prompt with human-like qualities and can produce creative writing.
However, technology like this can pose challenges in a classroom where students might be seeking an easy way out of an assignment.
Not to be confused with artificial intelligence (AI), although they do share the same objective, augmented intelligence (AU) is the use of technology to enhance human intelligence rather than replacing it. The technology leverages the strengths of humans and machines to create an effective decision-making process.
Artificial Intelligence, in comparison, is the development of algorithms and computer programs to perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence.
With technology at a student’s fingertips that can create a poem, write an essay on George Washington or solve mathematical equations, schools have the challenge of ensuring it is not used for cheating.
Teaching not banning AU
At Abilene High School teachers and administrators are beginning to learn about the function of AU and how it works into today’s society.
Principal Ben Smith said they have no intention of banning the technology. Rather they will incorporate it into the lessons. One reason for that is because it would be futile to even attempt to, he said.
“We thought we were going to be able to stop kids from using Google to find answers, that never happened,” he said. “We thought we were going to stop kids from using calculators, that never happened. We thought we would be able to stop kids from writing notes in class — that never happened either.”
What the district is working on is finding ways for teachers to use AU programs, a common one is ChatGPT, in their lessons. For example, if a traditional assignment is for the student to write a five-paragraph essay on a certain topic, the teacher can have the students write the essay by hand in the classroom. Then, have an AU program develop an essay on the same topic.
“What we're going to do is compare and contrast what you found, and what you wrote,” Smith said. “We're allowing them to explore it, we're allowing them to use it, but we're comparing what we did with what it did.”
Looking deeper into the AU-generated text, students can look for flaws in content and grammar. They can also use it to legitimize their own work and use it appropriately. Smith said another way teachers can use it is to have the students ask the AU program to give the top five resources available on any one topic, similar to how people can use Wikipedia to find primary sources.
“Then, you use those to begin your research and you're able to show the teacher through your notecards that you're actually doing the work and doing the research, the (AU) just gave you a direction in which to go,” Smith said.
Recognizing AU generated copy
There are plenty of programs and methods for teachers to discover if a piece of text was plagiarized. But, it’s not so easy with AU.
“I had a teacher … who was concerned that maybe a student was using it,” Smith said. “We talked about different things she could do after the fact to try to get a sense of whether his work was legitimate or not. One of the things that I encouraged that teacher to do was to have that kid come in and run [the AU program] to see what sort of answer they get, and then compare and contrast those answers.”
There is also an app called GPTZero, which can assess a piece of writing to determine the likelihood of it having been created by an AU program.
However, he said teachers and staff need to use caution when coming to those conclusions because neither is a fully accurate means to determine if a student has cheated.
“If a student turned something into you, and you copied and pasted it, put it into the chat zero, and it would say 97% sure, this is artificial intelligence but there's also the chance that the kid can write something so good that GPTZero says, ‘Oh, guaranteed it's AI,’ but it's not,” he said.
Also making it difficult is that a person can type the same prompt into the app 100 times and get 100 different essays.
“You can't plug it in to see if somebody is plagiarizing or cheating, because the answer is gonna change every time,” he said. “Knowing that limits how we can use it to try to catch kids to see if they are using it inappropriately.”
Rather than fighting against it, the school will investigate ways to use it to their benefit.
“(Augmented Intelligence) is going to revolutionize, or at the very least going to change to a degree, the expectations we have on what kids do,” Smith said. “When we were in school, they would have said the topic and then we go to the library and we searched the card catalog. Some had to memorize the Dewey Decimal System, or at least know how to use it. Then Google came around, and it gave us access to websites and articles. And then Wikipedia, while it is not a good resource to use, the sources cited in Wikipedia are terrific sources. So, there's always ways to get around and use those things in a more appropriate fashion.”
ChatGPT examples
The following is text produced by ChatGPT. Each answer, including the first one, complete inaccuracies, took less than 15 seconds to generate.
Prompt: Tell me about Abilene, Kansas
Message: Abilene is a city located in Dickinson County, Kansas, United States. It has a population of approximately 6,600 people and covers an area of 4.2 square miles. The city is named after Abilene, Texas, and was founded in 1857 as a stagecoach stop on the way to California.
Abilene is best known as the boyhood home of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, who lived in the city from 1892 to 1911. His childhood home has been preserved as the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, which draws thousands of visitors each year.
Apart from the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, there are several other historic sites and landmarks in Abilene. These include the Heritage Center Museum, the Seelye Mansion, and the Great Plains Theatre.
Abilene is also known for its annual events such as the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo, which is held every August, and the Smoky Hill River Festival, a three-day outdoor arts and music festival that takes place every June.
Overall, Abilene offers a unique blend of history, culture, and entertainment, making it an interesting place to visit or call home.
Prompt: Can ChatGPT be used for cheating in school?
Message: As an AI language model, I cannot promote, condone or advocate cheating of any kind. ChatGPT is designed to assist in providing information, answering questions, and facilitating communication between users. It is up to each individual to use it ethically and responsibly. Cheating in school is unethical and violates the principles of academic integrity. It is important to learn and acquire knowledge for the sake of personal growth and development rather than to resort to cheating to pass a test.
Prompt: What is the meaning of life?
Message: As an AI language model, I cannot provide a definitive answer to this question, as it is subjective and has been debated by philosophers, theologians, and scientists for centuries. Some believe that the meaning of life is to find happiness, others think it is to follow a certain moral code or to fulfill one's purpose, and others believe that it is to seek spiritual enlightenment or a connection with a higher power. Ultimately, the meaning of life may vary from person to person and depend on their own beliefs, experiences, and values.
Prompt: Write a Haiku about the wind
Message: Gentle breeze or gale,
Whispers secrets or roars forth,
Wind, the untamed force.
