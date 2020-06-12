A large number of personnel items were approved by the Abilene Board of Education during its meeting Monday night.
Employments
Kelsie Johnston was hired as the new Abilene High School Spanish teacher and Spanish Club sponsor; Serena Hoffman as an elementary counselor; and Brooklynn Vincent, elementary K-3 art teacher.
In classified coaching positions: Dallas Meneley will serve as an Abilene Middle School assistant football coach; Brian Roth, AMS seventh grade girls head basketball coach; Michelle Peterson, AMS seventh grade girls assistant basketball coach; Tyler Bryson, AHS assistant boys basketball coach; Macy Heinrich, AHS head dance coach; and Jaden Walters, AHS assistant volleyball coach.
Other classified positions: Lyndsey Buechman, district office summer receptionist; Terry Faulkner and Jeff Sellin, full time bus drivers; Connie Twigs, substitute bus driver; Juanita Issitt, Dwight D. Eisenhower (DDE) Elementary library aide; Jaden Walters, summer tech help and summer food service; Steve Freed, AMS head custodian; Joyce Steffen, Lori Wuthnow, Destiny Sprouse, Jaden Wood, Camron Henkle, Adrienne Kough, Marilyn Palmer and Stoney Farr, summer food service.
Resignations/other
The board accepted resignations from Logan McDowell, AHS assistant wrestling coach; Jennifer Butler, AHS food service main cook; Caleb Angolo, food service director; Jerry Hitchcock, full time route driver; and Rachel McKee, Eisenhower lunchroom and art aide; and the termination of Kari Beetch, full time bus driver.
Positions open
Jobs currently open with the school district include:
DDE Elementary lunchroom/art aide, food service director, AHS food service main cook, AHS assistant wrestling coach, DDE Elementary lunchroom supervisor, AHS track assistant, McKinley part-time custodian, AHS assistant cheer coach, bus barn assistant, McKinley lunchroom aide, Kennedy breakfast supervisor, full time substitute driver, ABC afterschool program substitutes, and substitutes for bus drivers, food service, custodians and teachers.
