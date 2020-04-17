Two instructors were hired Monday night during the Abilene Board of Education meeting to teach preschool at Kennedy Primary School next school year.
The teachers are Kellsi Brantley and Marissa Moddelmog. Their hiring was approved following an executive session during the board’s regular meeting streamed live on YouTube.
The 2020-21 school year will be the inaugural year for USD 435’s new preschool program.
Several other employments also were approved that evening.
H. Braden Adams and Joy Clemence were hired as summer tech help and Dan Rheingans was hired as an Abilene High School assistant football coach.
Two resignations were approved: Zach Cooper, AHS ag teacher/FFA sponsor; and Susie Gassman, social worker.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
