The retirement of five long-time Abilene teachers was announced at Mon-day’s Abilene Board of Education meeting.
The instructors are Mary Zey, Abilene Middle School media specialist; Dan Brown, fifth grade teacher at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary; Debora Farr, Abilene High School FACS teacher; David Linn, AHS industrial education teacher; and Joan Christner, elementary music teacher.
The five will retire at the end of the school year in May.
Commenting that the five are a “great group of teachers,” Superintendent Greg Brown said they were announcing their retirement early to “take ad-vantage of our incentive to let us plan accordingly.”
In the teachers’ negotiated agreement, instructors who give early notice that they plan to retire are paid an incentive. Those who give notice prior to the October board of education meeting receive $2,000; while those who resign before the November board meeting receive $1,500, before the De-cember meeting $1,000, and before the January board meeting $500.
“In the short amount of time I’ve been here, I can tell they’ve provided a huge amount of leadership for our district,” Brown continued, speaking of the teachers. He joined USD 435 in July 2019.
Board Member Chris West agreed with Brown, noting the five are a great group of teachers, but added that he hoped Mary Zey was watching the meeting live online.
“I’m going to show her age because she was a student teacher when I was in second grade and I’ve been out of high school awhile,” West said.
Also retiring is classified staff member Kody Gentry, who has served as Abilene High School administrative secretary for a number of years.
Other personnel changes approved by the school board include the em-ployment of Kellin Bouray, payroll clerk; and three substitute teachers, Thaine Willer, Laressa Nordgren and Shawna Boller.
A number of positions are open in the school district. Some are open now, while others — including the positions vacated by the retirees — will be open for the following school year.
Job openings include: Elementary music teacher, AHS industrial education teacher, AHS FACS teacher, DDE fifth grade teacher, AMS media specialist;
AHS administrative secretary, full time bus driver, Kennedy breakfast super-visor, DDE lunchroom/recess aide, DDE art aide, AHS assistant wrestling coach, DDE lunchroom supervisor, AHS track assistant, bus barn assistant, full time substitute driver; ABC Afterschool program substitutes; substitute bus drivers, substitute custodians and substitute teachers.
Application information can be found on the Abilene Public Schools website at www.abileneschools.org under the job listings tab.
