A meeting between a couple Abilene school board members and administrators, one Dickinson County commissioner and other county representatives resulted in “good discussion,” Dickinson County Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson reported during the Nov. 19 commission meeting.
Earlier in the week, Peterson said he met with Abilene School Board President Kyle Becker, Vice President Randy Gassman and all USD 435 administrators, Health Officer Dr. Brian Holmes and county and health department administrators.
The Abilene school board had requested a meeting with the county commission earlier this month, seeking a modification to the county’s quarantine plan. School officials felt the plan was too restrictive, pulling students out of school for long periods of time leading not only to educational lapses, but other issues as well.
However, in the days since the school board made its request, a number of things changed in the county’s COVID-19 situation — including the implementation of a county-wide mask order.
The order went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday after being approved by the Dickinson County Board of Health during a special meeting Wednesday. The board of health includes the three Dickinson County Commissioners: Ron Roller, Craig Chamberlin and Peterson, Dr. Holmes and Director of Health Services John Hultgren.
“One of the things they (school officials) brought up — they had done a survey that actually showed it appeared some of the students actually adapt better and seem to adjust well,” Peterson said.
“They do have concerns as far as staff is concerned,” Peterson continued, noting it was a challenging time for the school nurses and a lot of people are working extra and have pulled together.
Peterson shared the positive manner Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith uses when talking to his staff.
“If you start out with the fact that it’s not like anybody likes the situation, but embrace the fact that it’s here and you’ve just got to deal with it, it’s not accepting that you like the situation. It’s accepting the fact that it’s here and we’re doing the best we possibly can,” Peterson said.
“Think of things in a positive way and encourage people,” he continued. “They still have a mission — they want to educate kids in the best possible way they can.”
Peterson said everybody in the meeting had an understanding of the “big picture” which is being considerate of all age groups in the county and the “safety of all being paramount.”
Transfer station fire liability
Hamm Quarry is liable for the damages that occurred during a Nov. 7 fire at the Dickinson County Transfer Station. The station is owned by the county, but the trash collected is transferred to Hamm Quarry in Perry, Kan.
County Administrator Brad Homman and Derek Norrick, transfer station director, met last week with Hamm personnel to determine who is liable for damages.
Hamm personnel agreed they are liable based on the 1992 agreement that first established the relationship between the quarry and the county. The county’s KCAMP (Kansas Association of Counties Multi-Line Pool) representatives reviewed the agreement and found the clause determining liability.
“Even though the building may belong to us, they (Hamm) said they will take care of getting things repaired and back up and going,” Homman reported.
Hamm will contact a structural engineer to inspect the structure to determine its salvageability and “getting everything back up and going,” Homman said. “This shouldn’t come at any cost to the county and I would also say Hamm has done a bang up job keeping us running out there.
“They brought some extra staff helping to keep us going. It’s a tremendously good relationship,” Homman added. “We’re continuing to operate and move forward. We were only shut down for a few hours.”
Homman said he expects the county will see changes to its next contract with Hamm’s that will require the county to insure and be responsible for the liability on the structure.
“That (the contract) may have caught them a little off guard,” Homman added.
Fence viewing
Homman told commissioners they had received a request for a fence viewing on a property north of Chapman. Commissioner Roller asked for an explanation about what that entails.
A fence viewing is required when two property owners disagree on the location of a fence or its condition. Kansas law gives county commissioners the power to decide if one of the property owners makes a request “which we have received,” Homman said.
The commission will visit the site and each property owner will make their case and provide documentation. Commissioners then will make a determination regarding “who is responsible for what.”
Commissioner Chamberlin said oftentimes the property owners will come up with their own agreement once they are brought together.
Roller wanted to know if the fence issue is new or had been going on for years. Homman said he did not know. Chairman Peterson commented that fence viewings in Dickinson County are very uncommon and may only happen once or twice a decade.
Homman said he would see about scheduling a date in early December.
