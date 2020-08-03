Abilene USD 435 school board met Thursday morning to approve the negotiations between the board and instructional staff for the 2020-2021 school year.
The new personnel agreement includes updates to staff retirement, COVID-19 issues and adjustments to the district’s Non-Indexed Salary Schedule.
First year teachers entering the Abilene district with a bachelor’s degree are scheduled to start at $39,300 versus $42,000 if they have a masters degree. An additional classified step was added to the Non-Indexed Salary Schedule.
All teachers hired after the beginning of the 2005-2006 school year are placed on the Non-Indexed Schedule.
Special COVID-19
considerations
The board agreed to not deduct sick days from any teacher who is required by the Dickinson County Health Department to self-quarantine a specific period of time because of a close exposure to COVOD-19 as long as the teacher is able to provide instructional guidance through a virtual format.
If a teacher develops Covid-19, the district will follow state and national statues on Covid-19 pay for sick leave. In addition, teachers will not be required to use their sick leave if the source of contact is tracked back to exposure at work.
Personnel Update
The board also approved the hiring of Taelor Herrman as AMS attendance secretary, Michael Crough as a substitute bus driver and Mindy Summers as McKinley lunchroom aide.
