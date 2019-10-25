Three candidates for the Abilene Board of Education answered questions at the candidate forum sponsored by the Abilene Area Chamber of Commerce. Pictured, from left, are Robert Keener running unopposed in District 2, Position 2, Amy Meysenburg running At Large and Veronica E. Murray running unopposed in District 1, Position 1. Randy J. Gassman is seeking reelection for the At Large seat and incumbent Jennifer Waite is running for District 3, Position 3 but were unable to attend.