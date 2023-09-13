Abilene USD 435 Board of Education met for their monthly meeting Sept. 11. A few things discussed at this month’s meeting were the installation of an Abilene Cowboy Art Trail Boot outside Abilene High School, an update about the OPPA food management and addition of an assistant musical director. Prior to the regular meeting, they held public hearings concerning the revenue neutral rate and the 2023-2024 budget. 

Greg Brown, USD #435 superintendent, in his overview of the agenda discussed how the needs for starting up the school year are significant and that the school district had not yet received much in state aid. He highlighted that capital outlay spending was higher at this time this year than last year due to the hot weather taking a toll on the air conditioning and refrigeration systems at the schools. The district has spent around $28,000 on keeping systems running properly. 

 

