Abilene USD 435 Board of Education met for their monthly meeting Sept. 11. A few things discussed at this month’s meeting were the installation of an Abilene Cowboy Art Trail Boot outside Abilene High School, an update about the OPPA food management and addition of an assistant musical director. Prior to the regular meeting, they held public hearings concerning the revenue neutral rate and the 2023-2024 budget.
Greg Brown, USD #435 superintendent, in his overview of the agenda discussed how the needs for starting up the school year are significant and that the school district had not yet received much in state aid. He highlighted that capital outlay spending was higher at this time this year than last year due to the hot weather taking a toll on the air conditioning and refrigeration systems at the schools. The district has spent around $28,000 on keeping systems running properly.
In the personnel update, Brown highlighted that Carol Russell, Abilene High School English teacher, will be resigning at the end of this year. Also that Amy McClure, Abilene Middle School music teacher, will be resigning after the middle school musical.
Sam Geissinger, Art Council of Dickinson County director, presented the latest Abilene Cowboy Art Trail Boot in lieu of Abilene High School student Marissa McKinney. McKinney received $1,000 through the Dickinson County Youth in Action Grant from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County. McKinney, along with Abilene High School Art Teacher Alex Moyers, organized a bake sale to raise an additional $600 for the boot project. With McKinney heading the project, she and other students worked together to paint a boot that would be displayed at Abilene High School. Moyers presented five different places around the high school for the boot to be displayed. Board members discussed and voted on the boot being installed on the northeast side of the high school.
Next, April Swartz, Varney & Associates owner, presented the 2022-2023 audit report. In summary Swartz reported the audit aligned with the district’s financial reports and all funds were in compliance.
“I feel like I say the same thing every year, but your staff just does an excellent job,” Swartz said.
Following Swartz’s presentation, Heather Stolzenburg, Abilene Schools OPAA Food management director, presented an update about the partnership between OPAA and Abilene Schools USD #435. Stolzenburg said she will be holding monthly meetings with the school admins to make sure any issues with school lunches are discussed and addressed.
Next, Stolzenburg said that Cowboy Corner, an à la carte food store offered to the high school students paid for out of their PowerSchool account, is now open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Cowboy Corner did over $500 in sales Sept. 11, Stolzenburg said. Numbers of students eating school lunches have started out low, but they have seen an increase between August and September and hope to see them increase more. OPAA is offering smoothies for breakfast in Eisenhower Elementary School this week and may offer them to other schools if it works out. Stolzenburg has started a Facebook page, The Lunch Rooms of Abilene, to highlight what lunches are being offered to students for parents or school board members to see. Stolzenburg said that any lunch concerns can be brought straight to her and she will work with Dana Sprinkle, Abilene Schools assistant superintendent, to best resolve the issue.
Stolzenburg said that they no longer are buying chicken breast because the price of the chicken is very high.
Currently, there is no knowledge of being able to block children from spending money from their PowerSchool account at Cowboy Corner. Sprinkle said she would do some research to see if it is possible.
Sprinkle said all nutritional requirements set by the state are still met with the items offered in the Cowboy Corner.
Board Member Veronica Murray said using the Cowboy Corner as an incentive and offering the Catch Me Being Good coupons that are offered at the other schools are positives.
Will Burton, Abilene High School assistant principal, brought up bringing back the Strive For .5 program. This program would give students who raise their GPA by .5 between semesters coupons to the Cowboy Corner.
Next, the board moved and passed to adopt the 2023-2024 budget. They also voted to adopt the 30% Local Option Budget for the 2023-2024 school year. These were items discussed during the two public meetings held prior to the regular board meeting.
Following that, the school board approved a partnership with Central Kansas Foundation (CKF). Sprinkle said they were seeking approval for the partnership from the board. The partnership would allow the schools to offer students support around mental health or substance abuse. The partnership would also allow for screenings to be done at the middle school and high school with parent permission. CKF was awarded $200,000 through the Sunflower Foundation from the Kansas Fights Addiction grant that would allow the funding for Chelsey Copeland, CKF staff, to be on site at the middle school one day a week and the high school another day to be available for interventions or screenings to be done with parental consent.
“The big benefit of this,” said Sprinkle, “is that this is really an extension of our mental health initiative that we already have in place with Central Kansas Mental Health Center. It allows us to provide service and support for a gap that has been in place for students that are age 12 -17.”
Sprinkle said there is not a plan as of now for funding next year other than applying for the grant.
Next, the school board approved all of the Abilene High School out-of-state travel, which included FFA National Convention, FBLA National Fall Leadership Conference and FFA Husker Harvest Days.
The school board then approved the donation of $500 from Jenny Wilkin’s aunt for the Abilene Middle School student council and donation of $2,400 from Steve Cathey and family for the Cowboy Up 5K. Wilkins is a counselor at Abilene Middle School
Burton next presented the idea of offering staff who have retired from the school district, but who are not 62 years old, to meet the requirement for the district senior pass to still receive a district activity pass which provides admission to district athletic events. This was approved by the school board to update policy GCRL to reflect these changes.
The school board next approved Abbey Hirsch as an assistant musical director. The addition of Hirsch would provide assistance to Danette Whiteley, Abilene High School vocal teacher, for the school musical along with overseeing a live student pit orchestra.
During board-administrator communication Brown said that the Central Kansas Cooperative in Education issued around $100,000 in reimbursements from FY23 assessments. Also, there are two paraprofessional positions open at McKinley and one paraprofessional position open at the high school.
A special meeting was set for 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 to discuss the district’s goals and strategic plan.
The next school board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.