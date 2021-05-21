This week Dickinson County Health Department representatives ventured out once again to thank two more Dickinson County school nurses for the extra work they put in this year dealing with COVID-19 issues. Each school nurse received a gift basket and flowers. Last week, five other nurses from each of the five Dickinson County school districts were thanked for their hard work.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.