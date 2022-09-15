Due to its condition, the 15-year-old “Digitized Ike” is being stripped away and replaced with a new design by the original creator, William Counter. Yesterday, Counter, who is leading the project, presented his vision and mock-ups for the mural along with the Arts Council of Dickinson County to interested groups in the community for critiques. The new mural is titled, “IKE WINS.”
“This is the second generation of murals. It started 15 years ago and (“Digitized Ike”) was one of the first murals in this area that started that,” Counter said. “There’s been a lot of mural movements around us now. We’re sort of leading the edge in terms of what you do when murals are aged. Do you go back to the originally mural or do you start over?”
Counter, a Chapman native, has created a few mock-ups of what the mural will look like. The mural will feature Dwight Eisenhower and Mamie Eisenhower. The mural’s theme will be when Dwight Eisenhower won the presidency in 1953, shown by part by the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle article announcing his victory.
“There’s sort of a far away perspective, and then you come up closer and read an actual article from the paper about that election so it gives them more of an interactive perspective as well,” Counter said.
The colors of mint green, pink and orange are pulled from the shades from the 1950s, Counter said. The pink is the same shade Mamie Eisenhower used.
The design of the mural is an, “anticipated,” style of the flatness of pop art that was to come in the 1960s, Counter said.
“(Andy Warhol) was interested in images getting produced over and over and over through media. So you have Marilyn Monroe, Elvis. At that point, they kind of become less personalities and more icons of people,” Counter said. “The style made celebrities’ iconic, and so there’s an iconic feel to Dwight and Mamie by the way they are depicted.”
Sam Geissinger, director of the arts council, said made the decision to change the mural after hearing rumors of people complaining about the condition of “Digitized Ike” and discussing the condition with others.
“As far as I was concerned, the image was still intact. If a person looked at it and said, ‘I don’t know what that is,’ then maybe we have issues. But the image was still fine as far as I’m concerned,” Geissinger said. “But, my job is to not appease myself. Its to work with the community and see what their ideas are.”
As well as a new mural, Counter said the arts council is planning to rent the parking lot for the next three years to be a public area for people to rest in while looking at the mural. The plans for the public area revolve including picnic table, benches and/or flower pots. Renting out the lot will also prevent people from parking their cars there and blocking the mural with their cars.
There are three phases to the mural, Counter said. The first phase is the main mural. He is aiming to finish it by the end of October. The second phase is to paint the Duckwall’s logo, the now out-of-business grocery store chain, above the door to the right of the wall the mural will be on. The final design of the second phase is not finished yet. The third phase is creation of the public area on the parking lot.
A crack that runs from top to bottom of the wall is visible. While he thinks the track is not severe, Counter said the council will hire a contractor to patch the crack.
Counter painted “Digitized Ike” in 2007 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the arts council, according to an arts council brochure about the mural. The mural was Counter’s first. While 10-15 years is a positive life-span for a mural, Counter said the “IKE WINS” will probably last longer then “Digitalized Ike” has now that he has more expertise in this area.
“He’s an artist. He is deliberate in his actions. He doesn’t want to do a half-hearted piece. So he doesn’t want to throw a patch on it and then paint where the patch is. He would have had to have it all match again.” Geissinger said. “So anything that was faded would have to be painted over, so he said, for what it’s worth, why don’t we do a whole new one.”
Geissinger said the owner of the wall and parking lot, Greg and Debbie Davis, have committed to making any repairs necessary. Hank Royer, director of the Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation, said the foundation will assist in aiding the project financially.
Counter said he welcomes volunteers to help with “IKE WINS.” Contact Sam Geissinger at artscouncilofdc@gmail.com if interested.
