Mural plans

William Counter, lead artist on the mural, created a few mocks of the "IKE WINS" mural. The leftmost painting is the most accurate to what the finished product will look like.

 Ed Boice

Due to its condition, the 15-year-old “Digitized Ike” is being stripped away and replaced with a new design by the original creator, William Counter. Yesterday, Counter, who is leading the project, presented his vision and mock-ups for the mural along with the Arts Council of Dickinson County to interested groups in the community for critiques. The new mural is titled, “IKE WINS.”

“This is the second generation of murals. It started 15 years ago and (“Digitized Ike”) was one of the first murals in this area that started that,” Counter said. “There’s been a lot of mural movements around us now. We’re sort of leading the edge in terms of what you do when murals are aged. Do you go back to the originally mural or do you start over?”

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.