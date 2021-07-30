At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, ticket holders can watch live MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) and other fighting styles duel at Old Abilene Town.
Billed as the Showdown at Old Abilene Town, the fight will bring back the days of live fights in an old west backdrop.
Saturday’s fights will be held outdoors and people are asked to bring their own lawn chairs for sitting around the ropes.
“Back in the Old West, they used to put some ropes up right smack dab in the middle of the street,” said Sam Kleinbeck, owner of Never Surrender MMA in Abilene.
Kleinbeck spent his life learning how to fight, from boxing as a kid to joining the Army boxing team, to now owning a MMA gym. He also started a promotion company to create fight nights.
“I started doing a lot of fights and I noticed there was something bad about the sport,” Kleinback said. “I mean, a lot of promoters are trying to make as much money as they can off these fighters, not pay the fighters and treat them like cattle. I thought I could make a difference, so I started my own promotion company. I make sure the fighters are well taken care of. From their hotels, places to warm up and they are feed. They’re treated like kings.”
After making sure his fighters are paid and the bills are handled, Kleinbeck makes sure any proceeds made at his fights go back to veterans.
“I donate 100% of the proceeds back to veterans,” Kleinback said. “I’m a retired veteran. I don’t make anything off the shows. I make sure the fighters and everybody is taken care of and then what’s left I donate.”
For those interested in watching the showdown, people can get tickets at Never Surrender MMA gym at 209 Texas Street in Abilene, at Eventbrite.com or by calling (520) 220-7339.
